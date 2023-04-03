Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. 1,062,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.