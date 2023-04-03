Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.30

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 590419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.35) to GBX 1,625 ($19.97) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.45) to GBX 2,000 ($24.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

