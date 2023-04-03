Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Compute Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,553. Compute Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 163,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

