Connective Portfolio Management LLC Has $863,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 569.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 107,884 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,926,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. 1,018,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

