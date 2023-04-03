Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. TechnipFMC comprises about 2.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

