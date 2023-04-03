Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.81. 1,774,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,747. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

