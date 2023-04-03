Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 620,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.