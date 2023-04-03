Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,887,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,574. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alibaba Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.