ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.78. 5,660,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,917. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.