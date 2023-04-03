Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.65. 467,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

