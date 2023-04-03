Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 15.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,497,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.13. 368,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,466. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

