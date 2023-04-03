Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $318.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,632,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,445,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day moving average is $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $369.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

