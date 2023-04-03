Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,983 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 134,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

