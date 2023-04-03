Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

CNSWF opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $1,892.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,739.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,588.33. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

