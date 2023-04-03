Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$3,000.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2,687.50.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Shares of CSU opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,355.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,149.80. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12-month high of C$2,556.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.