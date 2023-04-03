Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CXOXF. Citigroup downgraded Core Lithium to a sell rating and set a $0.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Core Lithium Trading Up 0.6 %

CXOXF stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. Core Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Core Lithium Company Profile

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.