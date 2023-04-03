Cormark Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$98.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

TD opened at C$80.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$87.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.48. The company has a market cap of C$148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.40 and a 12 month high of C$103.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

