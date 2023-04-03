Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 12,580 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 376.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,954,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

UPS traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $191.68. 645,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

