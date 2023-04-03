Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.33. 803,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,436. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average of $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

