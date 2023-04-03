Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.57 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $106.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

