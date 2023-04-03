Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.59. 2,076,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,524. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $400.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.