Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

NFLX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.86. 1,873,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day moving average of $299.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

