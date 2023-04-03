Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 61,864 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 549,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,787. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

Get Rating

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

