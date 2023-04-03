Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,294. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

