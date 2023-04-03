Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $821.05. 89,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $763.71 and its 200 day moving average is $741.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

