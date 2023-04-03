Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 16,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Coupang stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 5,094,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Coupang has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -321.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

