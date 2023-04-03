CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 753,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CRH Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.91. 572,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

