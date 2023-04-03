Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 82,837 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $261.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

