Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to Outperform by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $161.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.07.

CCI opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

