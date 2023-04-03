Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 9.8% in March

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Crown Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 803,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,549. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

