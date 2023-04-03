CSFB Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$54.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.80.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.90. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$40.06 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

