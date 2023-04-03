Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. 197,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Custom Truck One Source

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

