CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,321. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

