D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 14,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.12. 3,955,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,657,000 after buying an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.