Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Reaches $56.74 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and $65.60 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

