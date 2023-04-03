Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,439. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.