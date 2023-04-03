Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.08 on Monday, reaching $349.50. The company had a trading volume of 977,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.96 and its 200-day moving average is $343.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

