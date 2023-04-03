Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $24.93 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 4.4% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805,822. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.