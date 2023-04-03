Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $3.04 on Monday, reaching $218.00. 582,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average of $257.93. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.