Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $638.70. 403,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,136. The stock has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.