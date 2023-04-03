Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

