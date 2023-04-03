Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.30. 416,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

