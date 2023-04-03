Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.52. 1,621,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,597. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

