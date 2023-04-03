Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $286.86. The stock had a trading volume of 219,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,805. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.35.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

