Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $18,329,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $53,062,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $108,757,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $11.06 on Monday, hitting $470.87. 391,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.