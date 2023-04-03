DeFiChain (DFI) Price Tops $0.52

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $356.21 million and $4.58 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,000,548,891 coins and its circulating supply is 682,917,423 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

