Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.47.
Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DAL opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.
