Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

