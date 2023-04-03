Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

