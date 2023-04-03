Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.32. 2,112,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
