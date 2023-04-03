Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.32. 2,112,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

